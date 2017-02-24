Inter Milan midfielder Gary Medel urges Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez to make the move to San Siro.

Gary Medel has urged Chilean teammate Alexis Sanchez to join him at Inter Milan.

Sanchez's future at Arsenal has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few months, with contract talks at the Emirates Stadium believed to have stalled as the attacker considers his future.

It is understood that Inter are firm admirers of the former Barcelona forward, and Medel has encouraged his international teammate to 'join the project' at the San Siro.

"Alexis is a player everyone knows. He's one of those strikers that all the top clubs look at," Medel told Corriere dello Sport. "I don't know what his future will be, but if he asks for information on Inter, I'll say that here we have a great squad, a very good coach and directors who are hungry for victories. You won't find a project like this elsewhere."

Sanchez, 28, who has also been linked with Italian champions Juventus, has scored 62 times in 128 appearances for Arsenal since moving to the Emirates Stadium from Barcelona in the summer of 2014.