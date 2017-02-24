New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Gary Medel calls on Alexis Sanchez to join Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Inter Milan midfielder Gary Medel urges Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez to make the move to San Siro.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 22:24 UK

Gary Medel has urged Chilean teammate Alexis Sanchez to join him at Inter Milan.

Sanchez's future at Arsenal has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few months, with contract talks at the Emirates Stadium believed to have stalled as the attacker considers his future.

It is understood that Inter are firm admirers of the former Barcelona forward, and Medel has encouraged his international teammate to 'join the project' at the San Siro.

"Alexis is a player everyone knows. He's one of those strikers that all the top clubs look at," Medel told Corriere dello Sport. "I don't know what his future will be, but if he asks for information on Inter, I'll say that here we have a great squad, a very good coach and directors who are hungry for victories. You won't find a project like this elsewhere."

Sanchez, 28, who has also been linked with Italian champions Juventus, has scored 62 times in 128 appearances for Arsenal since moving to the Emirates Stadium from Barcelona in the summer of 2014.

Inter Milan's forward from France Jonathan Biabiany celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Frosinone on November 22, 2015
Read Next:
Agent: 'Chelsea wanted Biabiany'
>
View our homepages for Gary Medel, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
Manchester City keen on Hector Bellerin?
 Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Hector Bellerin 'open to Barcelona move if Arsene Wenger leaves'
 Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Arsenal 'join Tiemoue Bakayoko pursuit'
Arsenal 'consider Pablo Fornals move'Arsenal to battle Juve for Monaco striker?Arsenal announce £12.6m pre-tax profitRedknapp: 'Arsenal should sign Rooney'Laurent Koscielny "happy" at Arsenal
Samir Nasri: 'Arsenal players to blame'Arsenal, Man United 'scout Andre Silva'Cazorla 'will not return this season'Chelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday nightLucas Perez: 'I am happy in London'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Inter Milan's forward from France Jonathan Biabiany celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Frosinone on November 22, 2015
Agent: 'Chelsea wanted Jonathan Biabiany'
 Ivan Perisic scores during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Czech Republic and Croatia on July 17, 2016
Chelsea 'to send scout to watch Inter's Ivan Perisic in action this Sunday'
 Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Inter Milan issue hands-off warning to Ivan Perisic suitors
Gabriel Barbosa "very happy" at InterConte 'in line for Chelsea pay rise'Inter consider move for Sergio Aguero?Report: Chelsea boss Conte wanted by InterLiverpool turn attentions to Inter goalkeeper?
Guardiola: Aguero "most important" City playerInter plotting summer bid for Aguero?Hull complete deal for Inter defenderInter winger rejects offer to join Chelsea?Liverpool fail in bid to sign Inter youngster?
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 