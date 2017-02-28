Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to renew his interest in Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci during the summer.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Chelsea during the summer.

Head coach Antonio Conte has a long-standing interest in Bonucci, but it appeared that he would need to look elsewhere after the 29-year-old penned a new long-term contract.

However, according to The Sun, Chelsea may be able to sign the Italian international should they offer £42m during the summer.

It has been claimed that Juventus could turn their focus to pairing Mattia Caldara and Daniele Rugani at the back, leaving Bonucci down the pecking order in Turin.

Bonucci was also recently involved in a falling out with boss Massimiliano Allegri, leading to his exclusion from the Champions League fixture with Porto.

The player has made 282 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A leaders.