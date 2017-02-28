Rumors linking Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri with Arsenal reignite.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has allegedly let slip that he is moving to Arsenal this summer.

The Italian said that he is in line to replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium during a dinner with friends, according to Calciomercato.

Allegri, who has won two Serie A titles since taking the helm at Juve in 2014, has previously downplayed reports that he is bound for Arsenal.

"I won't deny or confirm anything," he told reporters. "I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning.

"At this time of the season the media always says I'm leaving, even when things are going really well."

Wenger, who has been in charge at Arsenal for two decades, has just four months remaining on his current contract and is yet to agree a new deal.