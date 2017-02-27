Massimiliano Allegri laughs off Barcelona link

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has laughed off reports linking him with a move to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Speculation over the future of current Barca boss Luis Enrique has grown throughout the campaign, with his contract due to expire this summer and reports suggesting that recent performances will lead to him leaving the club.

Allegri is the latest name to have been linked with the Camp Nou but, having also fended off reported interest from Arsenal recently, the Italian suggested that there was no truth in the rumours.

"I am learning English and Spanish? I struggled to learn Italian at school! I have learned Torinese discreetly here and I have picked it up very well," he told reporters.

Allegri has won back-to-back Serie A titles with Juventus and is on course to emulate predecessor Antonio Conte by making it three in a row this season.

