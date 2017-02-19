Massimiliano Allegri plays down Arsenal speculation

Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri laughs off speculation that he could replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 22:02 UK

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has played down reports that he could replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

Allegri is currently ranked as the bookmaker's favourite to succeed Wenger should the Frenchman choose to end his 21-year reign at the club when his contract expires this summer.

Allegri is on course for his third straight Serie A title as Juve boss, and he suggested that he is paying little attention to the speculation linking him with the Emirates Stadium.

"How's my English? I started learning before [my time at] Milan - now I have left it. They say I will go to Arsenal? You all say that, I just listen," he told reporters.

The likes of Diego Simeone, Eddie Howe, Thomas Tuchel and Thierry Henry have also been linked with the post.

Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
