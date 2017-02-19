Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri laughs off speculation that he could replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

Allegri is currently ranked as the bookmaker's favourite to succeed Wenger should the Frenchman choose to end his 21-year reign at the club when his contract expires this summer.

Allegri is on course for his third straight Serie A title as Juve boss, and he suggested that he is paying little attention to the speculation linking him with the Emirates Stadium.

"How's my English? I started learning before [my time at] Milan - now I have left it. They say I will go to Arsenal? You all say that, I just listen," he told reporters.

The likes of Diego Simeone, Eddie Howe, Thomas Tuchel and Thierry Henry have also been linked with the post.