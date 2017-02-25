AS Monaco youngster Kylian Mbappe, who found the net in the 5-3 defeat to Manchester City in midweek, is reportedly a summer transfer target for the Citizens.

Manchester City are keen to bring AS Monaco youngster Kylian Mbappe to the Etihad Stadium after putting him at the top of their transfer wishlist, according to a report.

The 18-year-old has been compared to Arsenal great Thierry Henry after a string of impressive displays for the Ligue 1 club, including a stellar showing in the Champions League thriller with City on Tuesday.

Mbappe, also heavily linked with the Gunners and Italian giants Juventus, found the net in his side's 5-3 defeat to make it 12 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

It is claimed by The Sun that Mbappe is one of four Monaco players being monitored by City boss Pep Guardiola, along with Thomas Lemar, Fabinho and Benjamin Mendy, who would cost around £30m each.



Monaco are said to be willing to listen to offers, but due to the rumoured interest in Mbappe they are unlikely to dispense in the summer for anything less than £50m.