Chelsea, Manchester City join chase for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar?

Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (L) vies with Rennes' French defender Ludovic Baal (R) during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Rennes (SRFC) on October 4, 2015 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco.
Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly in the chase for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 13:20 UK

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City have reportedly entered the race to sign AS Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.

The 21-year-old is believed to have attracted interest from numerous clubs around Europe, including Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The Frenchman, who joined Monaco from Caen in 2015 for £3m, has scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

According to L'Equipe, Chelsea and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, but they face a hefty £34m asking price.

Monaco are in the driving seat with regards to negotiations as Lemar has three years left on his current contract at Stade Louis II.

