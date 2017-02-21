Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly in the chase for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar.

The 21-year-old is believed to have attracted interest from numerous clubs around Europe, including Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The Frenchman, who joined Monaco from Caen in 2015 for £3m, has scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

According to L'Equipe, Chelsea and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window, but they face a hefty £34m asking price.

Monaco are in the driving seat with regards to negotiations as Lemar has three years left on his current contract at Stade Louis II.