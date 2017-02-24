Manchester City keen on Hector Bellerin?

Manchester City are reportedly considering a summer move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly considering making a move for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin this summer.

The 21-year-old penned a new six-and-a-half year deal with the Gunners in November amid reported interest from a host of top clubs across Europe, including Barcelona.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Bellerin signed the new deal on the understanding that long-serving manager Arsene Wenger would remain with the club, but a string of poor results in recent months had led to speculation that the Frenchman could step down at the end of the season.

That uncertainty has reportedly piqued the interest of Guardiola, who is planning a refresh of his side's ageing back line ahead of next season.

Barca are also thought to be considering a fresh approach for Bellerin, who is said to be open to the idea of leaving the Emirates if Wenger is no longer in charge.

Bellerin moved to Arsenal from the Barcelona academy at the age of 16 and has since gone on to make 76 Premier League appearances for Wenger's side, contributing three goals.