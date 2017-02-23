New Transfer Talk header

Hector Bellerin 'open to Barcelona move if Arsene Wenger leaves'

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin will reportedly consider a return to former club Barcelona should Arsene Wenger leave the club this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 14:27 UK

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin will reportedly consider his future at the club should Arsene Wenger leave at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old signed a new six-and-a-half-year contract at the Emirates Stadium in November, but it is understood that he was given assurances that Wenger would stay beyond the end of the current campaign.

However, recent results have plunged Wenger's future into further doubt, with increasing calls for the Frenchman to step down from his role after almost 21 years when his contract expires in the summer.

The Guardian reports that any exit for Wenger could lead to Bellerin also leaving the club amid speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona.

Barca are understood to be in the market for a new right-back having struggled to replace Dani Alves and have reportedly indicated that money would not be an object to signing Bellerin.

The Spain international came through the ranks at Barcelona before joining Arsenal in 2011, since when he has established himself as one of the brightest defensive prospects in European football.

Report: Bellerin still Barcelona target
