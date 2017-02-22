Spanish attacker Lucas Perez plays down suggestions that he will look to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, claiming that he is "really comfortable" at the Emirates.

Lucas Perez has played down suggestions that he will look to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Deportivo La Coruna last summer, but despite netting seven goals in all competitions, has only made two Premier League starts for the Gunners this season.

Earlier this week, Perez's agent said that the Spaniard wanted to leave the Emirates this summer in search of first-team football, but the attacker has now insisted that he is "really comfortable" with Arsenal.

"It was still quite a change for me to get used to the English league when I moved here from Spain," he told Arsenal Player. "Everyone needs some time to adjust.

"Players are all different, so some take longer to adapt than others. Now I feel really comfortable and I've fitted in well to the team - that's particularly important for a player."

After Perez found the back of the net in Monday's 2-0 win over Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted that he is finding it increasingly difficult to leave the forward out of the side.