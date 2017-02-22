New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lucas Perez "really comfortable" at Arsenal

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Spanish attacker Lucas Perez plays down suggestions that he will look to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, claiming that he is "really comfortable" at the Emirates.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Lucas Perez has played down suggestions that he will look to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Deportivo La Coruna last summer, but despite netting seven goals in all competitions, has only made two Premier League starts for the Gunners this season.

Earlier this week, Perez's agent said that the Spaniard wanted to leave the Emirates this summer in search of first-team football, but the attacker has now insisted that he is "really comfortable" with Arsenal.

"It was still quite a change for me to get used to the English league when I moved here from Spain," he told Arsenal Player. "Everyone needs some time to adjust.

"Players are all different, so some take longer to adapt than others. Now I feel really comfortable and I've fitted in well to the team - that's particularly important for a player."

After Perez found the back of the net in Monday's 2-0 win over Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admitted that he is finding it increasingly difficult to leave the forward out of the side.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scores his side's third goal against Ludogorets on October 19, 2016
Read Next:
Everton 'join race for Ox'
>
View our homepages for Lucas Perez, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Sutton United 0-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Lucas Perez "really comfortable" at Arsenal
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City to let Joe Hart join top-six rival in summer?
Everton 'join race for Ox'Report: Bellerin still Barcelona targetArsenal, Tottenham 'face Diop battle'Report: Alexis Sanchez to leave ArsenalWenger: 'Perez deserves game time'
Wenger defends decision to play SanchezWenger: 'Sutton win a confidence booster'Report: Arsenal make Insigne top target Result: Arsenal end Sutton's dreams in FA CupTeam News: Arsenal make seven changes for Sutton tie
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 