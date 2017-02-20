New Transfer Talk header

Agent: 'Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal at end of season'

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
The agent of Arsenal forward Lucas Perez says that his client is desperate to leave the club "at all costs" in search of more regular first-team football.
Monday, February 20, 2017

The agent of Arsenal striker Lucas Perez has said that his client will leave the club at the end of the season due to a lack of first-team opportunities.

The 28-year-old only joined the Gunners from Deportivo La Coruna last summer, but he has made just two Premier League starts for the club and only eight across all competitions.

AC Milan have been linked with an approach for the Spaniard, and his agent Rodrigo Fernandez Llovelle revealed that Perez would be interested in a move to the San Siro.

"He hasn't received any offer yet. If Lucas leaves London - and he will leave because he's had no chance with [Arsene] Wenger - he wants to go and play for a big club like Arsenal," he told calciomercato.com.

"Milan is a great club and he likes them very much, even if we've never talked with the Rossoneri hierarchy. Look, the truth is that Lucas wants to leave at all costs and is not happy at Arsenal, he hasn't settled and hasn't had a chance to play and show what he can do.

"No matter who is the manager in the future, we want to go. The player must have the chance to play."

Perez has scored six goals during his time at the Emirates Stadium, including a Champions League hat-trick against Basel in December.

