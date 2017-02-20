AC Milan to move for Lucas Perez?

AC Milan are reportedly considering a £17m summer move for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez.

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly considering a summer move for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez.

The 28-year-old moved to the Emirates from Deportivo La Coruna last summer in a £17m deal but has struggled for game time and finds himself behind Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi in the pecking order.

A report last week claimed that the Spaniard will look to move on this summer in order to maximise his chances of featuring at the World Cup in 2018 and, according to Il Messaggero, Milan are prepared to offer him an escape route with a £17m bid.

The San Siro side are believed to be in the market for a new striker as they look to move on Carlos Bacca and are considering Perez as an option if they fail to land their main target, Borussia Dortmund frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Despite his limited minutes at the Emirates, Perez still has an impressive strike rate of eight goals and five assists in 17 appearances.