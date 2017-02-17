New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lucas Perez ready to leave Arsenal?

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is reportedly planning to leave the club this summer in order to secure regular first-team football.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 11:04 UK

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is reportedly prepared to leave the club this summer in order to secure regular football elsewhere.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners last summer from Deportivo La Coruna in a deal worth around £17m but has found game time limited and sits behind the likes of Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi in the pecking order.

The Spaniard has an impressive record for the London side, however, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

According to Goal.com, Perez has his sights on representing his country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has resigned himself to leaving the Emirates this summer if he fails to get a guarantee of regular top-flight game time.

Perez is expected to be named in Arsene Wenger's squad to make the trip to National League side Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Arsene Wenger plays hard to get during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Barcelona on February 22, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger defends Champions League record
>
View our homepages for Lucas Perez, Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Alexis Sanchez 'to quit after Arsenal dressing-room row'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'I will decide future soon'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Sutton an important game'
Lucas Perez ready to leave Arsenal?Wenger defends Champions League recordArsene Wenger: 'We must regroup'Arsene Wenger denies dressing-room rowWenger 'to decide future at end of season'
Agent: 'Mesut Ozil committed to Arsenal'Agent: 'Ozil being made a scapegoat'Wilson wants strong Arsenal side against SuttonBob Wilson: 'Arsenal lack leaders'Lahm: 'Bayern in very good position'
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version