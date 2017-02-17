Lucas Perez ready to leave Arsenal?

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is reportedly planning to leave the club this summer in order to secure regular first-team football.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is reportedly prepared to leave the club this summer in order to secure regular football elsewhere.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners last summer from Deportivo La Coruna in a deal worth around £17m but has found game time limited and sits behind the likes of Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott and Alex Iwobi in the pecking order.

The Spaniard has an impressive record for the London side, however, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

According to Goal.com, Perez has his sights on representing his country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has resigned himself to leaving the Emirates this summer if he fails to get a guarantee of regular top-flight game time.

Perez is expected to be named in Arsene Wenger's squad to make the trip to National League side Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.