Arsene Wenger: 'We must regroup'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that his side must immediately move on from the "big disappointment" in Germany on Wednesday night.

The Gunners were left stunned by Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich as they ran out 5-1 winners at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

"Everybody after a big disappointment [should] regroup and focus on what is in front of us, the next game," Wenger told reporters this morning. "To take care of the consequences a disappointing result can have on everybody's spirit and everybody inside the club and to make sure that we bounce back and focus on the next game. That's what life is about.

"I know that the media like these kind of press conferences. What is important for us to focus on our next game and let everybody judge and criticise. We have to deal with that with the media and focus on what is our job. We can analyse with clarity what happened and focus on what is in front of us and take care of what we can influence now.

"That is not the last result - we can influence that when we play Bayern at home - but at the moment we have to focus on our next game."

Next up for the Gunners is a trip to National League side Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.