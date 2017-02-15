Arsenal will be without Lucas Perez for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich after the Spanish striker picked up a hamstring injury.

It had been expected that the Spaniard would feature on the bench at the Allianz Arena, but he has not travelled with the rest of the squad because of a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old has endured a frustrated time at the Emirates Stadium, with the attacker making just three starts in the Premier League and Champions League since a £17.1m move from Deportivo La Coruna in the summer.

However, in December, he netted a hat-trick during a 4-1 win away at Basel which helped secure top spot for Arsenal in Group A ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

It is unclear how long he will spend on the sidelines, although the injury is not considered to be serious.