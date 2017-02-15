Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Arsenal

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez ruled out of Bayern Munich clash

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal will be without Lucas Perez for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich after the Spanish striker picked up a hamstring injury.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 18:05 UK

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez has been ruled out of his side's Champions League fixture with Bayern Munich.

It had been expected that the Spaniard would feature on the bench at the Allianz Arena, but he has not travelled with the rest of the squad because of a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old has endured a frustrated time at the Emirates Stadium, with the attacker making just three starts in the Premier League and Champions League since a £17.1m move from Deportivo La Coruna in the summer.

However, in December, he netted a hat-trick during a 4-1 win away at Basel which helped secure top spot for Arsenal in Group A ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

It is unclear how long he will spend on the sidelines, although the injury is not considered to be serious.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger delighted with attacking options
>
View our homepages for Lucas Perez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal face a massive challenge against Bayern Munich'
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Arsenal striker Lucas Perez ruled out of Bayern Munich clash
 David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsene Wenger confirms David Ospina selection
Mustafi: 'Arsenal can beat Bayern'Father: 'Fabinho favours Man City move'Kessie "very flattered" by interestArjen Robben: 'Arsenal pose big threat'Howe hopes Wilshere injury "not serious"
Wenger 'to stick with Ospina for Bayern clash'Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal matchXhaka in clear over alleged racial abuseWilshere "left a massive impression" on GuardiolaPreview: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version