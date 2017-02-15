Arsene Wenger denies dressing-room row

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger denies reports of a dressing-room bust-up after the side's thrashing at Bayern Munich.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied speculation that there was a row involving players and coaches after the side's 5-1 drubbing at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

A report earlier today claimed that Alexis Sanchez had "let rip" at teammates in the wake of the defeat, while Wenger's number two Steve Bould is alleged to have thrown a water bottle at a wall.

Asked about the truth of the story at his press conference this morning, Wenger replied: "No. Not at all. Everybody was of course deeply disappointed and affected but there was no incident in the dressing room apart from a huge sadness and disappointment."

The report went on to claim that Sanchez, who was pictured flying to Spain yesterday, has now decided to quit the Emirates.

"[Sanchez] has a court case in Barcelona," Wenger explained. "He will be back in training tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Wenger has confirmed that he will an announce a decision on his own future in March or April.