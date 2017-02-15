Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
5-1
Arsenal
Robben (11'), Lewandowski (53'), Alcantara (56', 63'), Muller (88')
Hummels (26'), Lahm (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (30')
Mustafi (15'), Sanchez (33'), Xhaka (60')

Arsene Wenger denies dressing-room row

Arsene Wenger serves the sass during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Norwich City on April 30, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger denies reports of a dressing-room bust-up after the side's thrashing at Bayern Munich.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10:43 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied speculation that there was a row involving players and coaches after the side's 5-1 drubbing at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

A report earlier today claimed that Alexis Sanchez had "let rip" at teammates in the wake of the defeat, while Wenger's number two Steve Bould is alleged to have thrown a water bottle at a wall.

Asked about the truth of the story at his press conference this morning, Wenger replied: "No. Not at all. Everybody was of course deeply disappointed and affected but there was no incident in the dressing room apart from a huge sadness and disappointment."

The report went on to claim that Sanchez, who was pictured flying to Spain yesterday, has now decided to quit the Emirates.

"[Sanchez] has a court case in Barcelona," Wenger explained. "He will be back in training tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Wenger has confirmed that he will an announce a decision on his own future in March or April.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Sanchez 'to quit after Arsenal row'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Steve Bould, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Alexis Sanchez 'to quit after Arsenal dressing-room row'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'I will decide future soon'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Sutton an important game'
Lucas Perez ready to leave Arsenal?Wenger defends Champions League recordArsene Wenger: 'We must regroup'Arsene Wenger denies dressing-room rowWenger 'to decide future at end of season'
Agent: 'Mesut Ozil committed to Arsenal'Agent: 'Ozil being made a scapegoat'Wilson wants strong Arsenal side against SuttonBob Wilson: 'Arsenal lack leaders'Lahm: 'Bayern in very good position'
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version