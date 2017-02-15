Arsenal midfielder Alexis Sanchez reportedly decides to leave the club this summer after the Gunners' devastating defeat at Bayern Munich.

Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez has reportedly decided to quit the club this summer after a "furious dressing-room row" with his teammates in the wake of the Gunners' 5-1 mauling at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old has been in discussions with the London side about a new deal for some time amid interest from a host of top European clubs, with a significant increase on his current weekly wage of £130,000 proving the main sticking point.

According to The Sun, Sanchez "let rip at his teammates" in the dressing room of the Allianz Arena after their widely-derided performance, which saw them concede three times in the space of 10 second-half minutes.

Manager Arsene Wenger's second-in-command Steve Bould is also alleged to have hurled a water bottle at a wall in frustration as "players blamed each other" for the devastating defeat.

The newspaper claims that the result, combined with the reaction of his teammates, has now convinced Sanchez to abandon talks of a new contract and move on this summer.

The second leg of Arsenal's last-16 Champions League tie with Bayern takes place on March 7 at the Emirates.