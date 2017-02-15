Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
5-1
Arsenal
Robben (11'), Lewandowski (53'), Alcantara (56', 63'), Muller (88')
Hummels (26'), Lahm (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (30')
Mustafi (15'), Sanchez (33'), Xhaka (60')

Roy Keane "not surprised" by Arsenal defeat

Roy Keane, Aston Villa assistant manager looks on before the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park on October 4, 2014
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane says that he was "not surprised" that Arsenal suffered a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has claimed that he was "not surprised" that Arsenal suffered a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

Alexis Sanchez cancelled out an Arjen Robben strike to leave the two teams level at the interval, but Bayern scored four unanswered goals in the second period to record a 5-1 victory at the Allianz Arena.

Keane has said that Arsenal "have only got two decent players" and the former Republic of Ireland international did not see the humiliating loss as much of a surprise.

"They have only got two decent players and the rest are average," Keane told ITV Sport. "I'm not surprised. Did you think they would go to Bayern Munich and get a result?

"We have said it before – there is a lack of leadership, character, hunger and desire. They have only got two decent players and the rest are average. I'm not surprised. Did you think they would go to Bayern Munich and get a result? We have said it before – there is a lack of leadership, character, hunger and desire."

Arsenal are on the brink of elimination in the last-16 stage of the Champions League for the seventh consecutive season.

sene Wenger manager of Arsenal looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park on December 13, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
