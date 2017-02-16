General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger 'to decide Arsenal future at end of season'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger still intends to decide his future at the end of the season, with a two-year contract extension already on the table.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 20:56 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly wait until the end of the season to make a final decision on his future at the club.

The 67-year-old has been in charge of the Gunners since 1996, but his current contract at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of the current campaign.

Calls for him to step down from his role have grown in recent years, with the club having failed to win the Premier League title since 2004.

Wednesday night's 5-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich resulted in more questions being asked over his future, with the Gunners set to be eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League for the seventh consecutive season.

It is understood that the club have offered Wenger a two-year contract extension which remains on the table, but he will reportedly wait until the summer to decide whether to extend his stay.

Any decision is expected to be a mutual agreement between the club and Wenger once the Frenchman has assessed the campaign and whether he can take the club any further.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
