A report claims that Arsenal are waiting for Arsene Wenger to sign a new two-year contract at the Emirates Stadium.
Thursday, February 16, 2017

Arsenal are reportedly waiting for Arsene Wenger to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger has been in charge of the London outfit since 1996, but his future with the Gunners continues to be called into question, with a section of the club's supporters putting pressure on the board to make a change.

As it stands, Wenger will be out of contract at the end of the current season, but according to talkSPORT, Arsenal have put a two-year extension on the table and are waiting for the 67-year-old to sign.

Arsenal have seen their challenge for the Premier League title take a hit in recent weeks, while the Gunners were thumped 5-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night.

Wenger, who is said to be considering walking away this summer, has led Arsenal to three Premier League titles and six FA Cups since taking charge, but the club are without a league crown since the 2003-04 campaign.

