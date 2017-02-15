Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
0-0
Arsenal
Team News: Granit Xhaka brought straight back into Arsenal XI

Granit Xhaka sees red during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Granit Xhaka comes straight back into Arsenal's starting lineup for the Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich as one of two changes from last time out.
Granit Xhaka has returned to Arsenal's starting lineup for this evening's Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

The Switzerland international has missed the Gunners' last four games due to suspension, but he is eligible to feature in the first leg of the last-16 tie and comes straight back into the side.

Xhaka is one of two alterations to Arsenal's starting lineup from the 2-0 win over Hull City last weekend, coming in for Theo Walcott, while David Ospina is also preferred to Petr Cech in goal - as announced by Arsene Wenger on the eve of the match.

Back-up keeper Ospina has started just eight games for the North London outfit this term, six of which came during the group stage of this competition.

Bayern, who have defeated Arsenal at this first knockout-stage hurdle three times in the past 12 years, are without two influential players in Franck Ribery and Jerome Boateng this evening.

Javi Martinez and Douglas Costa have been selected by Carlo Ancelotti in the attack line, meaning no place for Thomas Muller, but Xabi Alonso has overcome an injury sustained earlier this week in time to feature from the off.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Lahm, Hummels, Martinez, Alaba; Alonso, Vidal; Robben, Thiago, Costa; Lewandowski
Subs: Ulreich, Rafinha, Bernat, Muller, Coman, Kimmich, Sanches

Arsenal: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Xhaka, Coquelin; Iwobi, Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sanchez
Subs: Cech, Gabriel, Monreal, Elneny, Walcott, Welbeck, Giroud

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
