Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Arsenal

Arsene Wenger confirms David Ospina selection

David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that David Ospina will start in goal for the Gunners against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 18:17 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that David Ospina will be preferred to Petr Cech for their Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Earlier on Tuesday, it had been suggested that Arsenal's second-choice stopper would continue to deputise for Cech in Europe, despite only make two appearances since the start of December.

At his pre-match press-conference, Wenger was quizzed about the goalkeeping situation and he insisted that he was happy to reveal his plans.

The Frenchman told reporters: "Nothing to hide. We're here because of the quality of his performances."

In total, Ospina has played eight times this season, with six of those games coming in the Champions League and the other two in the FA Cup.

David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger 'to stick with Ospina for Bayern clash'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, David Ospina, Petr Cech, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal face a massive challenge against Bayern Munich'
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Arsenal striker Lucas Perez ruled out of Bayern Munich clash
 David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsene Wenger confirms David Ospina selection
Mustafi: 'Arsenal can beat Bayern'Father: 'Fabinho favours Man City move'Kessie "very flattered" by interestArjen Robben: 'Arsenal pose big threat'Howe hopes Wilshere injury "not serious"
Wenger 'to stick with Ospina for Bayern clash'Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal matchXhaka in clear over alleged racial abuseWilshere "left a massive impression" on GuardiolaPreview: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version