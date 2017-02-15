Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that David Ospina will start in goal for the Gunners against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that David Ospina will be preferred to Petr Cech for their Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Earlier on Tuesday, it had been suggested that Arsenal's second-choice stopper would continue to deputise for Cech in Europe, despite only make two appearances since the start of December.

At his pre-match press-conference, Wenger was quizzed about the goalkeeping situation and he insisted that he was happy to reveal his plans.

The Frenchman told reporters: "Nothing to hide. We're here because of the quality of his performances."

In total, Ospina has played eight times this season, with six of those games coming in the Champions League and the other two in the FA Cup.