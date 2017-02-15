Live Commentary: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal - as it happened

Read below to see how the action unfolded at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski , Thomas Muller and a double from Thiago Alcantara helped inflict one of Arsene Wenger 's most demoralising defeats during his long reign with the Gunners.

Goals from Arjen Robben and Alexis Sanchez ensured that the two teams went into the break on level terms, but it was one-way traffic after the restart.

Bayern Munich have recorded a 5-1 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

6.46pm Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Hello, and welcome to's live coverage of the match in the Champions League between Bayern Munich and Arsenal

6.49pm Reaching the last 16 of European football's premier tournament should fill the supporters of any given club with enthusiasm and excitement, but that can be said for Arsenal's fans. While they will be pleased to have reached the second round, it is at this stage in the last six campaigns where they have bowed out and the odds suggest that are likely to do the same now they have been drawn with Bayern Munich. The general consensus is that Arsenal should hold a narrow advantage with the second leg being staged at the Emirates Stadium but as Arsene Wenger said in yesterday's press conference, that will count for nothing if they don't achieve a positive result this evening.

6.53pm Unusually, Bayern found themselves among the runners-up section when the last-16 draw was made in December, but no-one should be mistaken about their quality in all areas of the pitch, especially at the Allianz Arena. The Bundesliga leaders missed out on top spot in their group because of away defeats to Atletico Madrid and Rostov, but they haven't lost in front of their own supporters for almost a year. Arsenal have some task on their hands.

6.54pm Anyway, without further ado, let's take a look at who has been named in the respective starting lineups by Ancelotti and Wenger.

6.55pm BAYERN MUNICH XI: Neuer; Lahm, Hummels, Martinez, Alaba; Alonso, Vidal; Robben, Thiago, Costa; Lewandowski

6.58pm ARSENAL XI: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Xhaka, Coquelin; Iwobi, Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sanchez

7.01pm We will bring you the substitutes as soon as we can but firstly, let's take a look at the starting lineups. There aren't many surprises in the Bayern team given that Xabi Alonso has been passed fit to take his place in the team. Arjen Robben , Thiago and Douglas Costa have been given the nod in the attacking midfield three behind Robert Lewandowski

7.05pm As for Arsenal, Wenger had made big calls in all areas of the pitch. We were already aware that David Ospina would play instead of Petr Cech, but he has shocked many with the inclusion of Kieran Gibbs over Nacho Monreal. In midfield, Granit Xhaka has been preferred to Mohamed Elneny - despite missing the last four games through a domestic suspension - while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain lines up on the right flank instead of Theo Walcott. Wenger has been criticised in the past for keeping faith in his tried-and-trusted players but you can argue that he's left himself open to criticism with four calls tonight.

7.07pm BAYERN MUNICH SUBSTITUTES: Ulreich, Rafinha, Bernat, Muller, Coman, Kimmich, Sanches

7.08pm ARSENAL SUBSTITUTES: Cech, Gabriel, Monreal, Elneny, Walcott, Welbeck, Giroud

7.10pm That Bayern Munich bench is absolutely absurd, isn't it? Jerome Boateng and Franck Ribery are missing from the squad too. Arsenal are missing Lucas Perez due to a minor hamstring injury but that saves Wenger from having to choose which of Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud to leave out.

7.14pm HEAD TO HEAD! This match represents the 11th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with Arsenal winning three times in comparison to the five victories for Bayern. It means that Arsenal can call upon past experiences of beating the German outfit, but Bayern will perhaps look to the result of the most recent contest for comfort...

7.18pm That match came in the group stages during the 2015-16 campaign, and it saw Bayern run out 5-1 victors. Arsenal eventually found a way to qualify from their group but they took a battering from their hosts, who were 4-0 up after 55 minutes. Olivier Giroud netted a consolation, but the game was as good as over and Bayern regained their four-goal lead in the closing stages. Click here to have a look back at our on-the-whistle report from that night.

7.24pm While he has spoken about the players coming into the team, many will claim that Mesut Ozil is fortunate to keep his place in the starting lineup. The playmaker has netted four times in the Champions League this season but he has been performing well below-par over the past few weeks. Since December 10, Ozil has provided just two assists, while he has also failed to hit the back of the net during that time. I don't think it was realistic to expect Wenger to drop him for a game of this magnitude, but there is definitely pressure on him to improve. The likes of Walcott, Welbeck and Giroud will all feel as those they deserve a place in this side and it's up to Ozil to show his manager that he can still be called upon.

7.28pm Ozil is one of three players in the team who have some association with German football. Ozil used to represent Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga before making the switch to Real Madrid, while the recalled Granit Xhaka was at Borussia Monchengladbach before being signed by Wenger last summer. Germany international Shkodran Mustafi is also in the team but he has never played a first-team match for a club in his homeland.

7.32pm We would need longer than the 15 minutes left until kickoff to talk about each of Bayern's attributes but much of their play revolves around centre forward Lewandowski. He's one of European football's great match-winners and while he hasn't necessarily been in the greatest form of late, he still has 23 goals in 29 appearances to his name this season. Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny cannot afford to focus just on the Pole but they know that if they manage to stop him from scoring, it improves Arsenal's chances of making this game competitive.

7.36pm PREDICTION! Sorry, Arsenal fans, but we only see one winner here. While Bayern have struggled for goals in domestic action since returning from their winter break, we think that they are closing in on a real outstanding performance and we fear that could be tonight. With Barcelona losing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain, everyone else will believe that they are in with a greater chance of lifting the trophy in Cardiff at the end of the season and we think Bayern will showcase their credentials in a 4-1 win.

7.44pm The two teams have made their way out at the Allianz Arena. The place is rocking. The stadium is bright red. We are almost ready to get underway.

1 min Arsenal get us underway in Germany.

3 min Arsenal started brightly during the opening minute but Bayern have soon got into their stride and are playing the ball about freely. Thiago already looks like he is going to cause Xhaka and Coquelin all sorts of problems.

7 min More Bayern possession but Arsenal are at least looking to create in the final third. Oxlade-Chamberlain and Iwobi have both seen some of the ball but both situations came to nothing.

8 min SHOT! The first effort of the evening comes through Vidal, who powers through a tackle with Coquelin before directing a shot towards the bottom corner from 25 yards, only to see Ospina make a solid stop.

11 min GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-0 Arsenal (Robben)

11 min Bayern lead and Robben has netted an absolutely outrageous goal. He was gifted all the time in the world to get his shot away but he produces the most perfect of shots in finding the top corner via the underside of the crossbar from 25 yards out. It's sensational. Arsenal are behind and it's one-way traffic.

15 min If Arsenal get a drubbing tonight, the pressure on Wenger is only going to intensify. Arsenal look distinctly average tonight and their supporters will already be fearing the worst. The midfield can't get hold of the ball and they aren't making the best attempts to win it back.

15 min BOOKING! Mustafi is the first man into the book for a foul on Thiago. That's just what Arsenal need - a yellow card to one of their centre-backs.

19 min The last few minutes have seen Bayern keep hold of the ball and Arsenal chase shadows. The difference in quality is staggering. It feels only a matter of time before Bayern net a second.

23 min I'm trying not to turn this into a commentary where I lambaste Arsenal at every given opportunity but Oxlade-Chamberlain just turned down the chance to shoot from the edge of the area to try a really tough cross into the centre for the diminutive Sanchez. Test the goalkeeper!

26 min BOOKING! Sanchez finally gets the chance to stretch his legs and he has the pace to beat Hummels. With teammates having got back, the defender decides to commit the foul before Sanchez goes into the penalty area.

26 min SHOT! A clanger from Neuer almost leads to a goal - it's not often you say that! Ozil's low shot was straight at the goalkeeper but he fails to hold onto the ball. Fortunately for Neuer, Arsenal fail to convert the rebound.

29 min PENALTY TO ARSENAL!

30 min GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-1 Arsenal (Sanchez)

30 min It's game on at the Allianz Arena. The penalty is an absolute stonewaller with Lewandowski kicking Koscielny after the defender had reacted faster than him. Neuer saves Sanchez's penalty but the Chilean is calmness personified after missing the spot kick and volleys into the bottom corner at the second attempt.

33 min BOOKING! Sanchez is now harshly booked after making the slightest of connections with Hummels and the defender appearing to feign injury. He has every right to be furious.

35 min CHANCE! Bayern are pushing men forward in search of a second and they probably should have it. A raking pass from Thiago finds Vidal who heads back across goal for Lewandowski, but the Pole can't react fast enough to get his close-range header on target.

38 min This has turned into some game. Bayern were cruising until Lewandowski conceded the penalty and Arsenal really fancy this now. You wouldn't back against Bayern netting a second but their defence has been rattled.

40 min CHANCE! What a chance for Xhaka! Oxlade-Chamberlain finds the Swiss midfielder running into the penalty area but although he connects sweetly with his half-volley, it's straight at Neuer. Anywhere else and it's a goal.

42 min There's frustration inside the Allianz Arena. The home supporters aren't used to seeing their team pegged back and I'm not sure they know how to react. Big few minutes for Arsenal - they will be delighted if they can reach half time on level terms.

43 min CHANCE! After I say that, Lewandowski squanders a clear-cut chance. Alaba's driven cross found the striker but he headed over from 10 yards.

44 min CHANCE! Arsenal now look like they need the break to come now. Alonso's inswinging free kick finds the head of Hummels, but he can't find the bottom corner from eight yards.

45 min There will be one minute of added-on time.

45+1 min CHANCE! Now Ozil misses! The German latched onto a through-ball but from an acute angle, he fired straight at Neuer. What a half.

45+1 min HALF TIME: Bayern Munich 1-1 Arsenal

8.33pm The half-time whistle goes at the Allianz Arena and we are on level terms! It's been a sensational half of football with Bayern dominating early before being pegged back by Arsenal. Both teams have had chances to net a second goal and it promises to be an intriguing second 45 minutes.

46 min Bayern get us back underway.

47 min What a brilliant start to the half from Arsenal. They immediately press Bayern back onto their own 18-yard line and Bayern do well to prevent the likes of Iwobi, Ozil and Sanchez getting a shot away.

48 min Scratch that - it has been a shocking start for the Gunners. They are having to make two substitutions at the back! Details to follow.

49 min SUBSTITUTION! It appears that Ospina is going to be ok to continue, but Koscielny isn't. He limps off to be replaced by Gabriel.

52 min Arsenal require a quietening down period and they are getting it. It's their turn to hold onto possession as Bayern try desperately to put them under pressure while Gabriel gets settled.

53 min GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-1 Arsenal (Lewandowski)

53 min Bayern regain the lead and it's another excellent goal. Robben gave Lahm the chance to cross from the right and he didn't disappoint with his delivery, finding Lewandowski to rise above Mustafi and head into the far corner from 10 yards.

56 min GOAL! Bayern Munich 3-1 Arsenal (Thiago)

56 min Wenger will be fuming but this is more delightful play from the hosts. Alonso plays the ball into Lewandowski, who flicks the ball into the path of Thiago. The Spaniard has plenty of time with just Ospina to beat and he slides the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

60 min BOOKING! Xhaka is now booked for a foul on Alonso. That yellow card was as likely as Bayern upping the ante in this second half.

63 min GOAL! Bayern Munich 4-1 Arsenal (Thiago)

63 min Bayern are almost home and hosed tonight. Thiago nets his second with a deflected effort from the edge of the area. Before that, Lewandowski hit the crossbar, Robben saw the rebound cleared off the line by Gibb's hand and Ospina pulled off one of the saves of the seasons to deny Martinez. It's all happening.

66 min SUBSTITUTION! Wenger decides to act by withdrawing Iwobi for Theo Walcott.

68 min SHOT! Arsenal are indebted to Ospina to keeping this to just the four. The second-choice stopper pulls off another fine save to stop Vidal's strike finding the bottom corner.

72 min Wenger needs the referee to blow up 18 minutes early because his side are doing all they can to keep it down to four. There's absolutely no ambition to score a second at the moment.

76 min SUBSTITUTIONS! Wenger makes his final alteration and he decides to throw on Olivier Giroud for Coquelin.

80 min There's not a whole lot happening in this game now. Bayern are probing but Arsenal are doing a decent job of saving Ospina from having to make any more stops.

82 min SAVE! Costa is about to be replaced so he takes it upon himself to try to score. After cutting inside, his left-footed strike seems destined for the bottom corner until Ospina flicks out a hand.

83 min SUBSTITUTION! Costa departs with Joshua Kimmich coming on. Just before that, Lahm received a booking. He will now miss the second leg. Make of that what you will.

86 min SUBSTITUTION! Thomas Muller is on for Lewandowski, who receives a standing ovation.

88 min SUBSTITUTION! Robben now makes way for Rafinha. He, too, receives a standing ovation. Bayern have looked levels above Arsenal in this second half.

88 min GOAL! Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal (Muller)

88 min Deary me, Arsenal. A mistake from Oxlade-Chamberlain gives Bayern the chance to score a fifth and they have men over. The ball eventually finds Muller and he easily beats Ospina from inside the penalty area. Tie over.

90 min There will be three minutes of added-on time.

90+3 min FULL TIME: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal

9.40pm The full-time whistle goes at the Allianz Arena and the referee has spared Arsenal any further punishment. That said, the 5-1 scoreline is probably going to be enough for Bayern to reach the quarter-finals and deny Arsenal a place in the last eight for the seventh successive year. It was ruthless from the Germans.