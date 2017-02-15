Xabi Alonso is crocked by teammate Javi Martinez during a training session, just two days before Bayern Munich face Arsenal in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich could be without Xabi Alonso for Wednesday evening's Champions League tie with Arsenal after the midfielder picked up a knee injury in training.

The 35-year-old, who is expected to retire at the end of the season, was helped off the training field on a golf cart following a challenge from teammate Javi Martinez.

Alonso was given a helping hand to his feet and is now a major doubt to play a part in the first leg of the last-16 showdown at the Allianz Arena, potentially adding to a growing list of absentees as Jerome Boateng and Franck Ribery also expected to miss out.

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Alonso has featured 23 times for Bayern this season, including three times in the Champions League group stage.

Arsenal make the trip to Bavaria knowing that they have not progressed beyond this stage in Europe's showpiece competition since 2010.