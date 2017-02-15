Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson claims that the club lack enough leaders compared to their teams of the past.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson has claimed that Arsene Wenger does not have enough leaders at his disposal in the current squad.

The Gunners have once again suffered a downturn in form early in the calendar year, losing three of their last four games in all competitions to fall further behind in the Premier League title race.

Wednesday's 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich also put them on the brink of another exit from the Champions League last 16, and Wilson believes that the loss was down to a lack of leaders on the pitch.

"I don't think there is a Tony Adams, Frank McLintock or Patrick Vieira-type player in the current squad. You are almost talking about three individuals who would happily man-handle you to shake you up," he told reporters.

"They lost [Laurent] Koscielny but he doesn't lead in that way even though he is a very good player. Alexis Sanchez plays in a way and has a clear visual way of how much he cares, and the players say he is amazing and they should look at that and think 'am I doing enough?' He wears his heart on his sleeve.

"Thierry Henry played in that way, leading by example, Dennis Bergkamp was a silent assassin but if he had to stick his foot in he would stick his foot in."

Wilson also argued that the players, rather than Wenger, should shoulder most of the blame for the defeat to Bayern.