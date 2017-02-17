General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'I will decide future soon'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that he will decide his future in the next two months.
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10:44 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed reports that he will announce a decision on his future in March or April.

The Frenchman has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he will extend his 21-year stay at the Emirates beyond this summer, but after the side's 5-1 mauling at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, reports suggested that he is close to announcing his intentions.

Asked by reporters this morning if he had spoken to anyone at the club about making a 'March or April' announcement, he replied: "Yes. I don't know [if it will be March, or April]. If I said 'March or April' it's because I didn't know."

Wenger went on to confirm that regardless of whether he stays with the Gunners, retirement will not be an option.

"No matter what happens I will manage next season," he added. "Is it here or somewhere else? That is absolutely for sure."

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to fifth-tier side Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Alexis Sanchez 'to quit after Arsenal dressing-room row'
Arsene Wenger: 'Sutton an important game'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
