Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed reports that he will announce a decision on his future in March or April.

The Frenchman has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he will extend his 21-year stay at the Emirates beyond this summer, but after the side's 5-1 mauling at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, reports suggested that he is close to announcing his intentions.

Asked by reporters this morning if he had spoken to anyone at the club about making a 'March or April' announcement, he replied: "Yes. I don't know [if it will be March, or April]. If I said 'March or April' it's because I didn't know."

Wenger went on to confirm that regardless of whether he stays with the Gunners, retirement will not be an option.

"No matter what happens I will manage next season," he added. "Is it here or somewhere else? That is absolutely for sure."

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to fifth-tier side Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.