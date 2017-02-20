Feb 20, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
0-2
Arsenal
FT(HT: 0-1)
Perez (27'), Walcott (55')
Xhaka (24'), Reine-Adelaide (40')

Result: Arsenal end Sutton United's dreams in FA Cup

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over non-league Sutton United at Gander Green Lane.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 21:57 UK

Arsenal have ended Sutton United's run in the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over the National League outfit at Gander Green Lane.

Lucas Perez gave the Premier League outfit the lead in the first half before Theo Walcott netted his 100th goal for the Gunners after the restart as his team booked a last-eight tie with fellow non-league side Lincoln City.

Sutton had their chances in front of a capacity crowd at their home ground but they were unable to take them as Arsenal eventually eased to victory.

Arsenal went into the match as many as 104 places above their hosts in the English football pyramid, but it took Arsene Wenger's side a while to get going on Sutton's artificial pitch.

They controlled the opening stages but with 16 minutes gone, they had only registered one shot on goal with Mohamed Elneny firing harmlessly over the crossbar.

Sutton began to grow into the match but just before the half-hour mark, Arsenal opened the scoring through Perez who found the bottom corner with a cross which had been intended for Walcott, who failed to get a touch.

Moments later, Walcott sent a shot a couple of yards over the crossbar from distance before Alex Iwobi wasted an opening inside the penalty area, with his shot deflecting off a defender and going wide.

However, in the final minute of the first half, a mistake by David Ospina presented Adam May with a chance to bring his team level but despite advancing into the penalty area, he fired tamely wide from 12 yards.

After the restart, Sutton showed Arsenal that they were not going to wilt away but Arsenal were still able to double their advantage on 55 minutes.

Nacho Monreal advanced into the penalty area and after his low cross was diverted into the path of Walcott by Iwobi, the Gunners skipper converted from close range to reach three-figures in an Arsenal shirt.

It appeared that the game was over as a contest but Sutton had other ideas and over the course of the following 10 minutes, they had three chances to halve the deficit.

Maxime Biamou should have done better from 18 yards, instead sending a tame shot straight at Ospina, before Jamie Collins headed over the crossbar from six yards when he should have scored.

They came even closer through Roarie Deacon who produced a powerfully-struck shot from 25 yards which beat Ospina, but the winger watched on as his effort struck the crossbar.

Despite the scoreline, Wenger decided to give Alexis Sanchez a late run-out but it was Oxlade-Chamberlain who had Arsenal's best chance as he forced a solid save out of Ross Worner.

Sutton continued to push forward until the final whistle but they could not find the consolation goal that their efforts and overall play deserved and they will now return to league football in an attempt to remain at the fifth tier of English football.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Read Next:
Lucas Perez ready to leave Arsenal?
>
View our homepages for Lucas Perez, Arsene Wenger, Mohamed Elneny, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi, David Ospina, Adam Mayer, Nacho Monreal, Maxime Biamou, Jamie Collins, Roarie Deacon, Alexis Sanchez, Ross Worner, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Sutton United 0-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Result: Arsenal end Sutton United's dreams in FA Cup
 Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
Report: Arsenal make Lorenzo Insigne top summer transfer target
Team News: Arsenal make seven changes for Sutton tieAgent: 'Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal'Marseille plan summer move for Giroud?AC Milan to move for Lucas Perez?Arsene Wenger: "I am a fighter"
Wenger wary of Sutton's artificial pitchGuardiola: 'Wenger treatment unacceptable'Allegri plays down Arsenal speculationDoswell: 'Full-strength Arsenal will hammer us'Danny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Sutton United News
Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Result: Arsenal end Sutton United's dreams in FA Cup
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Sutton United 0-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
Team News: Arsenal make seven changes for Sutton tieSutton player: 'I never eat salad or veg'Wenger wary of Sutton's artificial pitchDoswell: 'Full-strength Arsenal will hammer us'Danny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'
Welbeck out of Sutton tie due to plastic pitchLaurent Koscielny doubtful for ArsenalArsene Wenger: 'Sutton an important game'Wilson wants strong Arsenal side against SuttonWenger 'bans BBC dressing room camera'
> Sutton United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version