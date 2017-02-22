A report claims that Barcelona are still intent on re-signing Spain right-back Hector Bellerin from Arsenal.

The Spanish champions were strongly linked with a move for their former defender last summer, but Bellerin ultimately signed a new six-and-a-half-year contract with his Premier League club.

Barcelona have still not replaced Dani Alves at Camp Nou, however, and Sergi Roberto has struggled to fill the right-back position for the Catalan giants this season.

The La Liga side have been linked with a short-term move for a number of defenders due to Aleix Vidal's season-ending injury, but according to Sport, Barcelona are prepared to wait until the summer to move for Bellerin.

The 21-year-old represented Barcelona between 2003 and 2011 before leaving to join Arsenal, where he has developed into one of the most exciting full-backs in the European game.

Bellerin was part of the Spain squad that competed at Euro 2016 last summer.