New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Hector Bellerin still Barcelona target

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Barcelona are still intent on re-signing Spain right-back Hector Bellerin from Arsenal.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 13:20 UK

Barcelona are reportedly still intent on re-signing Spain right-back Hector Bellerin from Arsenal.

The Spanish champions were strongly linked with a move for their former defender last summer, but Bellerin ultimately signed a new six-and-a-half-year contract with his Premier League club.

Barcelona have still not replaced Dani Alves at Camp Nou, however, and Sergi Roberto has struggled to fill the right-back position for the Catalan giants this season.

The La Liga side have been linked with a short-term move for a number of defenders due to Aleix Vidal's season-ending injury, but according to Sport, Barcelona are prepared to wait until the summer to move for Bellerin.

The 21-year-old represented Barcelona between 2003 and 2011 before leaving to join Arsenal, where he has developed into one of the most exciting full-backs in the European game.

Bellerin was part of the Spain squad that competed at Euro 2016 last summer.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Walker wanted by Barcelona
>
View our homepages for Hector Bellerin, Dani Alves, Sergi Roberto, Aleix Vidal, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Report: Hector Bellerin still Barcelona target
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Sutton United 0-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City to let Joe Hart join top-six rival in summer?
Arsenal, Tottenham 'face Diop battle'Report: Alexis Sanchez to leave ArsenalWenger: 'Perez deserves game time'Wenger defends decision to play SanchezWenger: 'Sutton win a confidence booster'
Report: Arsenal make Insigne top target Result: Arsenal end Sutton's dreams in FA CupTeam News: Arsenal make seven changes for Sutton tieAgent: 'Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal'Marseille plan summer move for Giroud?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Barcelona News
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on September 17, 2016
Report: Hector Bellerin still Barcelona target
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Report: Barcelona eyeing move for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker
 Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Gerard Pique: 'Barcelona players 100% behind Luis Enrique'
Real Madrid, Barca 'keen on Otamendi'Neymar to stand trial on fraud and corruption chargesDani Alves denies Cristiano Ronaldo feudAlves slams "false and ungrateful" BarcaBarca president gives Enrique backing
Barcelona interested in Cedric Soares?Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Result: Late Messi penalty saves lacklustre BarcaBarca line up Klopp as Enrique replacement?Live Commentary: Barcelona 2-1 Leganes - as it happened
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 