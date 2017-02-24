Arsenal will reportedly battle it out with Juventus for the signature of Monaco's teenage striker Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye of a number of clubs across Europe with his form for the Ligue 1 leaders this term, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 18 league appearances.

The Frenchman was also on the scoresheet for his side as they suffered a 5-3 defeat at Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie earlier this week.

According to The Bleacher Report, Arsenal have been monitoring Mbappe's progress since last year but now Juve have "been captivated by his displays and want to be involved in any battle for his signature".

The website goes on to claim that Anthony Martial's sale to Manchester United in 2015, which could eventually reach £60m with addons, means that Monaco are unlikely to let him leave for anything less than a £36m starting fee.

Mbappe joined the Monaco academy at the age of 15 and became the club's youngest ever senior debutant, breaking Thierry Henry's record, in 2015.