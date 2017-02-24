Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne admits that his side are prone to making defensive "mistakes".

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that his side are prone to making "mistakes" at the back.

Pep Guardiola's side conceded three in their 5-3 first-leg Champions League win over Monaco this week, but it could have been more had Radamel Falcao not missed a penalty.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, City have just the seventh best defence with 29 goals conceded, but De Bruyne insists that the goals are not a result of being outplayed.

"The goals we get against are not really that people outplay us," he told The National. "I think it's the mistakes we make. It's when we have the ball at the back, we lose a few balls sometimes – that's also the risk with the way we play. It's not like they created the chance. We make two mistakes and then we get the goals against us.

"A lot of people are saying that we're weak defensively, but we have to also analyse the way we're conceding. I don't think we get a lot of chances against us, but it's more dangerous when we do because the way we play is very offensive."

Next up for City is a fifth-round FA Cup replay with Championship side Huddersfield Town at the Etihad on Wednesday night.