Sergio Aguero has attempted to calm speculation over his future by insisting that he does not want to leave Manchester City.

Questions were raised over whether manager Pep Guardiola envisages Aguero being in his long-term plans after he dropped the Argentine for 19-year-old new signing Gabriel Jesus.

Aguero has since returned to the team's attacking lineup due to Jesus fracturing his metatarsal, and the forward gave Guardiola something to think about when he scored two goals in Tuesday night's last-16 first leg against Monaco in the Champions League.

City came from behind twice to earn a 5-3 victory at the Etihad Stadium, giving themselves a two-goal cushion.

After the final whistle, Aguero was asked about his future and relationship with Guardiola.

"I've always said I want to be here at the club, I've always said that at the end of the season it won't be my decision," Eurosport quotes the 28-year-old as saying. "The truth is that with these things it's the club that handles everything, and obviously it's always my intention to stay.

"The truth is [Guardiola and I] get on very well. What he wants, above everything, from all the players is that we push a little more. He's always asking me for more, more, more."

Aguero has scored 17 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.