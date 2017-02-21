Feb 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City attacking intent against AS Monaco

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the final whistle of their 2-0 win over Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City for their attacking intent in their 5-3 win over AS Monaco in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola has praised Manchester City's "amazing" players for their attacking intent in their 5-3 win over AS Monaco in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens will be able to take a potentially crucial two-goal lead to the Stade Louis II in three weeks' time after a Sergio Aguero brace, plus goals from Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Leroy Sane gave them the win on the night.

Guardiola told BT Sport after the game: "A lot of things happened but in the moment we were lucky. We were stable mentally. The old and young guys in the team played amazing.

"To live this experience helps us a lot in the future. Monaco has more history than us in the competition and you need this kind of experience to learn and improve. Of course anything can happen in Monaco and we have to score goals.

"We think in attack. Attack, attack, attack. Monaco score maybe 80 goals in one season and attack with a lot of people. They are physically strong and are a top, top team. That's why they're top of the league. That's why we take a lot of credit with this result. It could be better, could be worse, but it is what it is."

The game at the Etihad was the first time that eight goals have been scored in the first leg of a Champions League knockout game.

