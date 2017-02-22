Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Report: Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign Fulham ace Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham Hotspur are confident that they can steal a march on their rivals by signing Fulham's 16-year-old left-back Ryan Sessegnon, according to reports. Read more.

Callum Styles signs first professional contract with Bury

Callum Styles, the first 2000s-born player to feature in the Football League, signs his first professional contract at League One side Bury. Read more.

Report: West Ham United interested in Saint-Etienne's Kevin Malcuit

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Saint-Etienne utility man Kevin Malcuit this summer after two bids for the 25-year-old were turned down in January. Read more.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur 'face Issa Diop battle'

A report claims that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both want to sign Toulouse defender Issa Diop. Read more.

Manchester United 'have first option on Bernardo Silva'

A report claims that Manchester United have first refusal on AS Monaco's in-demand attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva. Read more.

Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco knows how I feel'

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists that Spanish attacker Isco knows that he is valued at the Bernabeu. Read more.

Zinedine Zidane coy on Pepe future

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane refuses to offer any guarantees over the future of Pepe, who will be out of contract this summer. Read more.

Crystal Palace, Watford interested in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina?

Crystal Palace and Watford are both reportedly interested in a move for Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina during the summer. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur keen on Hull City defender Harry Maguire?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in adding Hull City defender Harry Maguire to their first-team squad during the summer. Read more.

Hull City striker Abel Hernandez attracting interest from China?

Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Quanjian are reportedly interested in signing Hull City striker Abel Hernandez. Read more.

Chelsea, Manchester City join chase for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar?

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly in the chase for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar. Read more.

Borussia Monchengladbach: 'Mahmoud Dahoud has not agreed any deals to leave'

Borussia Monchengladbach insist that Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud has not agreed a deal to join another club following reports that Borussia Dortmund have nabbed him. Read more.

Manchester City to let Joe Hart join top-six rival in summer?

Manchester City will reportedly let Joe Hart join a top six Premier League club in the summer. Read more.

Jose Mourinho 'to use pursuit of Toni Kroos to keep David de Gea at Man United'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly use his pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos to keep David de Gea at Old Trafford. Read more.