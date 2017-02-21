Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Quanjian are reportedly interested in signing Hull City striker Abel Hernandez.

Hull City striker Abel Hernandez has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for two teams in China.

Clubs in the Chinese Super League are still able to sign new players and it appears that both Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Quanjian are keen to strengthen their squads.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the two clubs have either already made a formal offer for the forward, or are ready to approach the Premier League outfit in the coming days.

Hull are unlikely to welcome any interest in a player who is expected to play a key part in their attempts to remain in the Premier League.

However, the 26-year-old has scored just four times in 19 appearances this season and is currently considered second choice to Oumar Niasse.