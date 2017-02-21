New Transfer Talk header

Hull City striker Abel Hernandez attracting interest from China?

Abel Hernandez of Hull City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on October 18, 2014
Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Quanjian are reportedly interested in signing Hull City striker Abel Hernandez.
Hull City striker Abel Hernandez has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for two teams in China.

Clubs in the Chinese Super League are still able to sign new players and it appears that both Beijing Guoan and Tianjin Quanjian are keen to strengthen their squads.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the two clubs have either already made a formal offer for the forward, or are ready to approach the Premier League outfit in the coming days.

Hull are unlikely to welcome any interest in a player who is expected to play a key part in their attempts to remain in the Premier League.

However, the 26-year-old has scored just four times in 19 appearances this season and is currently considered second choice to Oumar Niasse.

