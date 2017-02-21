New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace, Watford interested in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina?

Mario Lemina of Marseille climbs on Olivier Giroud of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal and Olympique de Marseille at Emirates Stadium on November 26, 2013
Crystal Palace and Watford are both reportedly interested in a move for Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina during the summer.
Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for both Crystal Palace and Watford.

The 23-year-old spent the early stages of his career playing in France but since making the switch to Juventus, he has struggled for regular action.

According to reports in Italy, that has resulted in Palace and Watford showing an interest in the Gabon international, who has made a total of 29 appearances for the Serie A giants since August 2015.

Watford are currently in a strong position to remain in the Premier League, but any move from Palace is dependent on successfully avoiding relegation with the club two points adrift of safety.

It has been suggested that Lemina could be available for a fee in the region of £17m.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
