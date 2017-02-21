Crystal Palace and Watford are both reportedly interested in a move for Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina during the summer.

The 23-year-old spent the early stages of his career playing in France but since making the switch to Juventus, he has struggled for regular action.

According to reports in Italy, that has resulted in Palace and Watford showing an interest in the Gabon international, who has made a total of 29 appearances for the Serie A giants since August 2015.

Watford are currently in a strong position to remain in the Premier League, but any move from Palace is dependent on successfully avoiding relegation with the club two points adrift of safety.

It has been suggested that Lemina could be available for a fee in the region of £17m.