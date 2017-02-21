Tottenham Hotspur are confident that they can steal a march on their rivals by signing Fulham's 16-year-old left-back Ryan Sessegnon, according to reports.

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, according to reports.

The 16-year-old left-back has been tipped for stardom following impressive performances for the Cottagers this season, scoring four goals and registering three assists in 19 appearances.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are hoping to steal a march on their Premier League rivals in bringing Sessegnon to White Hart Lane and coaching him in the same manner that they did with Gareth Bale.

Sessegnon, who is reportedly rated at £15m and currently on a youth contract at Craven Cottage, has five England Under-17 caps to his name.