New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign Fulham ace Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur are confident that they can steal a march on their rivals by signing Fulham's 16-year-old left-back Ryan Sessegnon, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 20:59 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, according to reports.

The 16-year-old left-back has been tipped for stardom following impressive performances for the Cottagers this season, scoring four goals and registering three assists in 19 appearances.

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are hoping to steal a march on their Premier League rivals in bringing Sessegnon to White Hart Lane and coaching him in the same manner that they did with Gareth Bale.

Sessegnon, who is reportedly rated at £15m and currently on a youth contract at Craven Cottage, has five England Under-17 caps to his name.

Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Read Next:
Liverpool 'lead Ryan Sessegnon race'
>
View our homepages for Ryan Sessegnon, Gareth Bale, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Report: Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign Fulham ace Ryan Sessegnon
 Kevin Gameiro of Sevilla celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final first leg match between FC Sevilla and ACF Fiorentina at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 7, 2015
Atletico Madrid 'willing to sell Kevin Gameiro'
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Kyle Walker: 'Mauricio Pochettino has created perfect Tottenham Hotspur team'
Arsenal, Tottenham 'face Diop battle'Spurs keen on Hull City defender?Vertonghen: 'Spurs deserve a trophy'Alderweireld eyeing Europa League progressVertonghen praises "unbelievable" Winks
Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Jokanovic: 'Spurs treated us like Chelsea'Pochettino heaps praise on Harry KanePochettino: 'Gent clash is massive'Pochettino pleased with Vertonghen return
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Fulham News
Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Report: Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign Fulham ace Ryan Sessegnon
 New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Tottenham Hotspur treated us like Chelsea'
 New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Tottenham Hotspur dominated the whole game'
Pochettino delighted with Spurs responseHarry Kane: 'We should have scored more'Result: Kane hat-trick fires Spurs into quartersTeam News: Pochettino names strong Tottenham XILive Commentary: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
Winks hopes to emulate former mentor ParkerJokanovic confirms new contract talksStearman open to permanent Wolves returnPochettino to rotate squad in FA CupLiverpool 'lead Ryan Sessegnon race'
> Fulham Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand