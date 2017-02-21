New Transfer Talk header

Gladbach: 'Mahmoud Dahoud has not agreed any deals to leave'

Borussia Monchengladbach insist that Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud has not agreed a deal to join another club following reports that Borussia Dortmund have nabbed him.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 10:58 UK

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has insisted that in-demand Mahmoud Dahoud does not have a deal in place to leave the club.

Reports in Germany have suggested that the 21-year-old has agreed an £8.5m switch to fellow Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Thomas Tuchel's side are believed to be admirers of the Syrian-born midfielder, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who spent seven years coaching Dortmund, has also been tracking the starlet.

According to The Mirror, the Reds had an offer in excess of £20m rebuffed last year by Gladbach, who opted against selling so soon after allowing Granit Xhaka to join Arsenal.

From Gladbach's point of view, they hope to keep hold of Dahoud, but Eberl has suggested that a transfer could go ahead if the player decides against penning fresh terms.

"Nothing has changed," Eberl told RP-Online. "We have a great desire to extend the contract and I hope that we'll end up sitting at the table together.

"If it does not work, he still has a year left on his contract, so you would have to look into his eyes in the summer and see what is the best for everyone."

Dahoud made his first-team debut for Gladbach in 2014, four years after joining their academy from Fortuna Dusseldorf.

