Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco knows how I feel'

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists that Spanish attacker Isco knows that he is valued at the Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old is fast closing in on 200 appearances for Real Madrid following a move from Malaga in the summer of 2013, but he will be out of contract with the Spanish giants at the end of next season.

Earlier this month, Zidane called Isco "crucial" for his team, but the playmaker has recently hinted that he might decide to seek pastures new if he cannot nail down a regular starting role at the Bernabeu.

Zidane has once again commented on the future of the Spain international, claiming that he would "understand" if the attacker was considering leaving the Spanish capital.

"I understand if Isco is thinking about his future. But Isco knows that I count with him, and I like him," Zidane told reporters.

Isco, who has been linked with the Premier League, has only started 11 La Liga matches for Real Madrid this term, while he has only played 67 minutes of the 2016-17 Champions League.