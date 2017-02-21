New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco knows how I feel'

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists that Spanish attacker Isco knows that he is valued at the Bernabeu.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 17:48 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that Spanish attacker Isco knows that he is valued at the Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old is fast closing in on 200 appearances for Real Madrid following a move from Malaga in the summer of 2013, but he will be out of contract with the Spanish giants at the end of next season.

Earlier this month, Zidane called Isco "crucial" for his team, but the playmaker has recently hinted that he might decide to seek pastures new if he cannot nail down a regular starting role at the Bernabeu.

Zidane has once again commented on the future of the Spain international, claiming that he would "understand" if the attacker was considering leaving the Spanish capital.

"I understand if Isco is thinking about his future. But Isco knows that I count with him, and I like him," Zidane told reporters.

Isco, who has been linked with the Premier League, has only started 11 La Liga matches for Real Madrid this term, while he has only played 67 minutes of the 2016-17 Champions League.

Gareth Bale celebrates with Pepe during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Read Next:
Zinedine Zidane coy on Pepe future
>
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Isco, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'to use pursuit of Toni Kroos to keep David de Gea at Man United'
 Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United back in for Toni Kroos?
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Real Madrid 'join Moussa Dembele race'
Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco knows how I feel'Zinedine Zidane coy on Pepe futureReal Madrid, Barca 'keen on Otamendi'Dani Alves denies Cristiano Ronaldo feudChelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'
Zidane has no Ronaldo concernsCarvajal: 'Pressure now on Barcelona'Zidane: 'Espanyol tough nut to crack'Isco coy on Real Madrid futureRonaldo to star in Syrian refugee TV drama
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid21164156183852
2Barcelona23156263194451
3Sevilla23154446281849
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2313283632441
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Celta Vigo2210393636033
10Espanyol238873031-132
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas237793235-328
13Malaga236893137-626
14Real Betis2266102235-1324
15Valencia2265113140-923
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2346131639-2318
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2317152452-2810
> Full Version