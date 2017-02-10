New Transfer Talk header

Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco crucial for Real Madrid'

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane pays tribute to the importance of Isco amid rumours surrounding the attacker's future.
Friday, February 10, 2017

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has branded Isco 'a crucial player' amid suggestions that the Spain international is heading for the exit door at the Bernabeu.

Isco is fast closing in on 200 appearances for Real Madrid following a move from Malaga in the summer of 2013, but the attacker will be out of contract with the Spanish giants at the end of next season.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, while Barcelona are also said to be closely monitoring developments as they reportedly eye a shock move for the Spaniard.

Zidane refused to confirm whether Isco would be offered a new contract at the Bernabeu, but has branded the attacker "an important player" for the team.

"The club and the player will decide on his future," Zidane told reporters. "He's an important player for us, he works hard and he's crucial. He's a player I'm very fond of."

Isco has scored four times in 15 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid this season.

