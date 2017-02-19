New Transfer Talk header

Isco coy on Real Madrid future

Spanish midfielder Isco offers no guarantees over his future at Real Madrid, hinting that he might be forced to seek pastures new.
Spanish midfielder Isco has offered no guarantees that he will sign a new long-term contract at Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old is fast closing on 200 appearances for Real Madrid following a move from Malaga in the summer of 2013, but he will be out of contract with the Spanish giants at the end of next season.

Earlier this month, Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane called Isco "crucial" for his team, but the Spain international has hinted that he might decide to seek pastures new if he cannot nail down a regular starting role at the Bernabeu.

"I'm calm. What worries me is to have minutes," Isco told beIN Sports. "A player's career is small. I'm happy here and would stay many more years. From now until the end of the season, we will make a decision. It is my future at stake."

Isco has only started 11 La Liga matches for Real Madrid this term, while he has only played 67 minutes of the 2016-17 Champions League.

