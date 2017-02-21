New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tottenham Hotspur keen on Hull City defender Harry Maguire?

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in adding Hull City defender Harry Maguire to their first-team squad during the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 14:09 UK

Hull City defender Harry Maguire has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur.

Over the course of this season, Maguire has broken into the Tigers starting lineup and established himself as a key member of their backline, but his form has alerted a number of clubs in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Star, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to strengthen in the centre of defence and he has identified the 23-year-old as a potential signing.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are considered to be the first-choice pairing at White Hart Lane, with the versatile Eric Dier and an out-of-form Kevin Wimmer acting as deputies.

It is suggested that Hull would want in the region of £15m if they were to consider parting ways with the centre-back.

Abel Hernandez of Hull City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on October 18, 2014
Read Next:
Hull striker attracting interest from China?
>
View our homepages for Harry Maguire, Mauricio Pochettino, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier, Kevin Wimmer, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur keen on Hull City defender Harry Maguire?
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Kevin Gameiro of Sevilla celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final first leg match between FC Sevilla and ACF Fiorentina at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 7, 2015
Atletico Madrid 'willing to sell Kevin Gameiro'
Vertonghen: 'Spurs deserve a trophy'Alderweireld eyeing Europa League progressVertonghen praises "unbelievable" WinksChelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Jokanovic: 'Spurs treated us like Chelsea'
Pochettino heaps praise on Harry KanePochettino: 'Gent clash is massive'Pochettino pleased with Vertonghen returnJokanovic: 'Spurs dominated the game'Pochettino delighted with Spurs response
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Hull City News
Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur keen on Hull City defender Harry Maguire?
 Abel Hernandez of Hull City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on October 18, 2014
Hull City striker Abel Hernandez attracting interest from China?
 A general view of the KC Stadium is taken ahead of the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Chelsea in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on March 22, 2015
Hull City hit with £20,000 fine by Football Association
Robertson: 'Silva has transformed Hull'Hull City hit with FA chargeClattenburg 'apologised' for Sanchez goalResult: Sanchez double gives Arsenal hard-fought winTeam News: Gibbs replaces Monreal for Arsenal
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City - as it happenedPreview: Arsenal vs. Hull CityMarco Silva: 'More improvement required'Dawson, Hernandez ruled out for HullArsene Wenger predicts "tough" Hull test
> Hull City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version