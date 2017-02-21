Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in adding Hull City defender Harry Maguire to their first-team squad during the summer.

Hull City defender Harry Maguire has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur.

Over the course of this season, Maguire has broken into the Tigers starting lineup and established himself as a key member of their backline, but his form has alerted a number of clubs in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Star, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to strengthen in the centre of defence and he has identified the 23-year-old as a potential signing.

Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are considered to be the first-choice pairing at White Hart Lane, with the versatile Eric Dier and an out-of-form Kevin Wimmer acting as deputies.

It is suggested that Hull would want in the region of £15m if they were to consider parting ways with the centre-back.