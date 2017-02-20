General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Jan Vertonghen praises "unbelievable" Harry Winks

Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen hails teammate Harry Winks's "unbelievable" progress.
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:36 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has praised teammate Harry Winks for making "unbelievable" progress since last season.

The 21-year-old made just two appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side last term but notched up his 27th of the campaign in his side's 3-0 FA Cup victory at Fulham on Sunday.

Winks's partnership with Victor Wanyama impressed at Craven Cottage and he is in contention for a place in the starting XI for the second leg of Spurs' Europa League tie with Gent at White Hart Lane later this week.

"He had a very good game against Gent [last week's first leg], obviously the result wasn't very good," Vertonghen told the Spurs website.

"If you see how he improved in the last couple years it is unbelievable."

Winks signed a new long-term deal last week to keep him with Spurs until 2022.

New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Jokanovic: 'Spurs treated us like Chelsea'
