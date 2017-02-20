Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen hails teammate Harry Winks's "unbelievable" progress.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has praised teammate Harry Winks for making "unbelievable" progress since last season.

The 21-year-old made just two appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side last term but notched up his 27th of the campaign in his side's 3-0 FA Cup victory at Fulham on Sunday.

Winks's partnership with Victor Wanyama impressed at Craven Cottage and he is in contention for a place in the starting XI for the second leg of Spurs' Europa League tie with Gent at White Hart Lane later this week.

"He had a very good game against Gent [last week's first leg], obviously the result wasn't very good," Vertonghen told the Spurs website.

"If you see how he improved in the last couple years it is unbelievable."

Winks signed a new long-term deal last week to keep him with Spurs until 2022.