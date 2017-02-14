New Transfer Talk header

Harry Winks signs new Tottenham Hotspur contract until 2022

Academy product Harry Winks signs a new contract until 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur.
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Harry Winks has signed a new contract at White Hart Lane.

The academy product, who made his senior debut for the North London outfit in the Europa League in 2014, has put pen to paper on a deal that will run until 2022.

The 21-year-old midfielder has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season and marked his first Premier League start with a debut goal in Spurs' 3-2 win over West Ham United in November.

"I'm delighted, I'm over the moon to sign another contract with the club, commit my future even more and I'm looking forward to the upcoming years," Winks told Spurs TV.

"I'm still a Spurs fan, it's always my boyhood club. Every time I play for the team I give it my all, it's in my nature really. I've been playing for Tottenham since I was six but I feel like I'm gradually getting into more of an important role in terms of coming off the bench or getting games as well.

"The club are believing in me. Obviously I'm doing well on the pitch to be rewarded with this but ultimately it doesn't stop there. I've got to keep working hard and keep improving."

Winks has also been capped at England Under-21 level.

