Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has urged his side to build on their 3-0 FA Cup victory over Fulham when they take on Gent in the Europa League on Thursday.

Spurs ended a run of two defeats in a row with a comfortable victory over the Cottagers as Harry Kane's hat-trick fired them into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The North Londoners will now turn their attention to overturning a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their last 32 clash with Gent when they welcome the Belgian outfit to Wembley on Thursday.

"The next goal is go through to the next round of the Europa League. We're looking forward to that, to change the game we played last Thursday, get a good result and get to the next round. If you lose two times in a row it's good to have a good game again. We played well and go to the next round," he told reporters.

"(We) talked to each other, after the game in the Europa League, and said 'Yeah, we have to change'. We know everybody's trying, but trying to get the good feeling back - one way is to work very hard - and try to change as quickly as possible. We showed the desire is there.

"Not angry (when talking), just to see to the future. Everybody works hard, everybody's doing their best, so they can't complain about that. It's just the desire to come back more than ever. You can do it with hard work and results like (at Fulham)."

Spurs will be bidding to win back-to-back matches for the first time in more than a month when they face Gent.