Feb 23, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Gent

Toby Alderweireld eyeing Europa League progress

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld urges his side to build on their victory over Fulham when they welcome Gent to Wembley in the Europa League.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 13:17 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has urged his side to build on their 3-0 FA Cup victory over Fulham when they take on Gent in the Europa League on Thursday.

Spurs ended a run of two defeats in a row with a comfortable victory over the Cottagers as Harry Kane's hat-trick fired them into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The North Londoners will now turn their attention to overturning a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their last 32 clash with Gent when they welcome the Belgian outfit to Wembley on Thursday.

"The next goal is go through to the next round of the Europa League. We're looking forward to that, to change the game we played last Thursday, get a good result and get to the next round. If you lose two times in a row it's good to have a good game again. We played well and go to the next round," he told reporters.

"(We) talked to each other, after the game in the Europa League, and said 'Yeah, we have to change'. We know everybody's trying, but trying to get the good feeling back - one way is to work very hard - and try to change as quickly as possible. We showed the desire is there.

"Not angry (when talking), just to see to the future. Everybody works hard, everybody's doing their best, so they can't complain about that. It's just the desire to come back more than ever. You can do it with hard work and results like (at Fulham)."

Spurs will be bidding to win back-to-back matches for the first time in more than a month when they face Gent.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'Gent clash is massive'
>
View our homepages for Toby Alderweireld, Harry Kane, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Kevin Gameiro of Sevilla celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final first leg match between FC Sevilla and ACF Fiorentina at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 7, 2015
Atletico Madrid 'willing to sell Kevin Gameiro'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
Vertonghen: 'Spurs deserve a trophy'Alderweireld eyeing Europa League progressVertonghen praises "unbelievable" WinksChelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Jokanovic: 'Spurs treated us like Chelsea'
Pochettino heaps praise on Harry KanePochettino: 'Gent clash is massive'Pochettino pleased with Vertonghen returnJokanovic: 'Spurs dominated the game'Pochettino delighted with Spurs response
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version