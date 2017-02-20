General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Jan Vertonghen: 'Tottenham Hotspur deserve a trophy'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen claims that his side's progress under manager Mauricio Pochettino deserves to be marked with a trophy.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 13:46 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has claimed that his side "deserve" to win a trophy due to their progress under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have established themselves as one of the main top-four contenders in the Premier League since Pochettino's arrival, while this season they remain in both the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Pochettino's desire to win a trophy was reflected in his strong starting lineup for Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round clash with Fulham and, having already tasted cup heartbreak at Spurs with defeat in the 2015 League Cup final, Vertonghen is desperate to win silverware for the club.

"He understands the importance of the Europa League and FA Cup. It's good that we take it very seriously: we want to win both and compete in the league as well, and our team is fit enough to cope with these things," he told reporters.

"We played the final against Chelsea at Wembley a couple of years ago and we want more of that. I won silverware at Ajax and it's the best thing there is in football. This team deserve a trophy.

"We improved a lot. That's only a year-and-a-half, two years ago, but we've improved a lot as a team. We're stronger, the gaffer's had his time to work with us; we understand the way he wants us to play."

Spurs will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they host Gent in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 clash at Wembley on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Read Next:
Alderweireld eyeing Europa League progress
>
View our homepages for Jan Vertonghen, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Kevin Gameiro of Sevilla celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final first leg match between FC Sevilla and ACF Fiorentina at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 7, 2015
Atletico Madrid 'willing to sell Kevin Gameiro'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
Vertonghen: 'Spurs deserve a trophy'Alderweireld eyeing Europa League progressVertonghen praises "unbelievable" WinksChelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Jokanovic: 'Spurs treated us like Chelsea'
Pochettino heaps praise on Harry KanePochettino: 'Gent clash is massive'Pochettino pleased with Vertonghen returnJokanovic: 'Spurs dominated the game'Pochettino delighted with Spurs response
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version