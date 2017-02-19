Feb 19, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Craven Cottage
Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Tottenham Hotspur treated us like Chelsea'

New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic praises Tottenham Hotspur for their attitude towards their FA Cup fifth round clash at Craven Cottage.
Sunday, February 19, 2017

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has praised the attitude of Tottenham Hotspur during his side's 3-0 defeat to the Premier League outfit this afternoon.

Spurs bounced back from consecutive defeats with a comfortable victory at Craven Cottage as Mauricio Pochettino included the likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane in a strong starting XI.

Kane proved to be the star of the show with a match-winning hat-trick, and Jokanovic admitted that he was "impressed" with what he saw from the visitors.

"After two defeats, they didn't want to take too many risks. It's very clear they came into the game with the highest level of concentration," he told reporters.

"They played as if they were playing against Chelsea and, in the end, all credit to them for that. They worked without the ball, and showed unity in the game working together. I was impressed with that part of their game. They didn't offer us so many chances to gain a victory.

"We usually dominate possession of the ball. The first goal comes from a fast throw-in, the second goal is on the limit of offside. They put us under their control for 85% of the game."

Fulham will look to return to winning ways when they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Wednesday.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
