Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is pleased to have Jan Vertonghen back available after the Belgian returned from an ankle injury during this afternoon's FA Cup victory over Fulham.

Spurs had won just two of the six matches Vertonghen had missed through the injury, but returned to form with a comfortable 3-0 triumph at Craven Cottage to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Vertonghen lasted the full 90 minutes on his first appearance in more than a month, and Pochettino was happy with how the centre-back fared.

"Good to see (Vertonghen) back after a few weeks out. It was important for us and him that he played 90 minutes," he told reporters.

Spurs will now turn their attention to the second leg of their Europa League last 32 clash with Gent at Wembley as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit.