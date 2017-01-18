New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur rebuff bids from Premier League, Bundesliga for Kevin Wimmer

Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Kevin Wimmer's agent Mithat Halis reveals that Tottenham Hotspur have turned down bids from the Premier League and Bundesliga for the defender.
Tottenham Hotspur have turned away interest from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs for defender Kevin Wimmer, according to the player's agent.

The 24-year-old Austrian has struggled to break into Mauricio Pochettino's side having made just seven appearances in all competitions this season.

Only three of those outings have come in the Premier League, but the defender may get a chance now that Jan Vertonghen is facing 10 weeks on the sidelines with injury.

Wimmer's agent Mithat Halis has claimed that despite the club receiving offers for the player, the North London outfit intend to keep him.

"FC Koln made an offer. There have been a few offers from the Premier League and the Bundesliga. There is a lot of interest," Halis told ESPN. "Tottenham do not want to sell. All offers have been turned down and he is staying."

The defender joined Spurs from FC Koln in 2015.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
