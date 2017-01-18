Kevin Wimmer's agent Mithat Halis reveals that Tottenham Hotspur have turned down bids from the Premier League and Bundesliga for the defender.

Tottenham Hotspur have turned away interest from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs for defender Kevin Wimmer, according to the player's agent.

The 24-year-old Austrian has struggled to break into Mauricio Pochettino's side having made just seven appearances in all competitions this season.

Only three of those outings have come in the Premier League, but the defender may get a chance now that Jan Vertonghen is facing 10 weeks on the sidelines with injury.

Wimmer's agent Mithat Halis has claimed that despite the club receiving offers for the player, the North London outfit intend to keep him.

"FC Koln made an offer. There have been a few offers from the Premier League and the Bundesliga. There is a lot of interest," Halis told ESPN. "Tottenham do not want to sell. All offers have been turned down and he is staying."

The defender joined Spurs from FC Koln in 2015.