Jan Vertonghen to miss up to 10 weeks with ankle injury?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen could miss up to 10 weeks of action due to the ankle injury he sustained during the 4-0 win over West Brom.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 15:12 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen could reportedly miss up to 10 weeks with the ankle injury he sustained during Saturday's 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

The 29-year-old left the field in tears during the second half at White Hart Lane, with manager Mauricio Pochettino confirming after the game that the injury looked "bad".

Scans have now shown that the problem is between a grade two and grade three, which could mean that Spurs will have to make do without the Belgium international until the latter stages of March.

Vertonghen is expected to miss at least six weeks with the problem, which would rule him out of as many as eight matches, including title showdowns with Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, despite suffering such a blow to Tottenham's title hopes, Pochettino reportedly has no plans to enter the January transfer market in an attempt to find cover for the defender.

Spurs, who now sit second in the Premier League table, face Man City at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Pochettino: Vertonghen injury "looks bad"
>
View our homepages for Jan Vertonghen, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tom Carroll in action for Swansea on December 20, 2014
Swansea City complete deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jan Vertonghen to miss up to 10 weeks with ankle injury?
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'No Chinese offers for players'
Harry Kane: 'Spurs can win title'Tom Carroll 'undergoing medical at Swansea'Alderweireld: 'Spurs can cope without Vertonghen'Kane: 'Future looking bright for Tottenham'Pochettino takes swipe at title rivals Chelsea
Report: Man City to swoop for Ben DaviesTony Pulis: 'West Brom punished by Spurs'Pochettino: Vertonghen injury "looks bad"Result: Kane nets hat-trick as Spurs thrash West BromTeam News: Spurs at full strength for Baggies clash
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand