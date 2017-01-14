Jan 14, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
4-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Kane (12', 77', 82'), McAuley (26' og.)
FT(HT: 2-0)

Olsson (64'), McAuley (70')

Mauricio Pochettino: Jan Vertonghen injury "looks bad"

Big Jan Vertonghen back in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Mauricio Pochettino fears the worst for Jan Vertonghen following the injury suffered against West Bromwich Albion, but says he will not be assessed until early next week.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 15:19 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he fears a potential layoff for defender Jan Vertonghen after he picked up an ankle injury in the meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

The Lilywhites thrashed their opponents 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Saturday lunchtime to maintain their impressive run of form, making it seven wins in a row in all competitions.

It was not all good news for Spurs, however, as Vertonghen appeared to roll his ankle while chasing the ball shortly after the hour mark in the comfortable win, leaving him grimacing in pain on the turf as he received treatment.

Vertonghen, supported by a couple of physios as he made his way down the tunnel area, is now facing a spell on the sidelines but no timeframe for his return will be given until early next week.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the match, Pochettino said: "It looks bad for Jan. We need to wait to assess him better on Sunday or Monday. He is very disappointed.

"It was a great performance, a fantastic performance. I am very happy because the way we played was important for us after we beat Chelsea. We had to get the three points and fight, and now we are in a really good position."

Vertonghen has missed only one Premier League game for Spurs this season - the recent 4-1 win at Watford due to suspension - while also featuring in five of their six Champions League group-stage fixtures.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Jan Vertonghen hails 'strongest Spurs squad'
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Jan Vertonghen, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis: 'West Bromwich Albion punished by Tottenham Hotspur'
 Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur and Darren Fletcher of West Bromwich Albion compete for the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at The Hawthorns on December 5, 2015
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Mauricio Pochettino: Jan Vertonghen injury "looks bad"
Result: Kane nets hat-trick as Spurs thrash West BromTeam News: Spurs at full strength for Baggies clashTom Carroll 'closing on Swansea move'Clement confirms Carroll, Olsson talksPochettino: 'We must build on Chelsea win'
Dele Alli 'to receive wage boost'Spurs 'consider Nico Gaitan swoop'Adam Lallana 'set for new Liverpool deal'United, City to battle for Spurs duo?Spurs to sign highly-rated French teenager?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool20135248232544
4Arsenal21135345222344
5Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Bournemouth217593035-526
11Southampton216781925-625
12Burnley2173112231-924
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2165102335-1223
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2145123037-717
18Sunderland2143142040-2015
19Swansea CitySwansea2143142346-2315
20Hull City2135131845-2714
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand