Mauricio Pochettino fears the worst for Jan Vertonghen following the injury suffered against West Bromwich Albion, but says he will not be assessed until early next week.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he fears a potential layoff for defender Jan Vertonghen after he picked up an ankle injury in the meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

The Lilywhites thrashed their opponents 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Saturday lunchtime to maintain their impressive run of form, making it seven wins in a row in all competitions.

It was not all good news for Spurs, however, as Vertonghen appeared to roll his ankle while chasing the ball shortly after the hour mark in the comfortable win, leaving him grimacing in pain on the turf as he received treatment.

Vertonghen, supported by a couple of physios as he made his way down the tunnel area, is now facing a spell on the sidelines but no timeframe for his return will be given until early next week.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the match, Pochettino said: "It looks bad for Jan. We need to wait to assess him better on Sunday or Monday. He is very disappointed.

"It was a great performance, a fantastic performance. I am very happy because the way we played was important for us after we beat Chelsea. We had to get the three points and fight, and now we are in a really good position."

Vertonghen has missed only one Premier League game for Spurs this season - the recent 4-1 win at Watford due to suspension - while also featuring in five of their six Champions League group-stage fixtures.